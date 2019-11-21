Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MP gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over delay in construction of Amaravati

Earlier this month, the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh cancelled an agreement with a consortium of Singaporean companies for the development of Amaravati capital city startup area project.

Published: 21st November 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur district

Image used for representational purpose (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: TDP lawmaker K Ravindra Kumar on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the delay in construction of the new capital city of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this month, the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh cancelled an agreement with a consortium of Singaporean companies for the development of Amaravati capital city startup area project.

Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and Singapore Amaravati Investments Holdings (SAIH) had formed a joint venture called Amaravati Development Partners to develop a startup area of 6.84 sq km in Amaravati capital region when the earlier TDP government was in power.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) concluded that the objective of the startup area has not served its intended purpose. Accordingly, partner companies were asked to withdraw their share capital.

The Singapore government also issued a statement saying that the decision was mutual but added that it had cost the consortium companies several million dollars.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and will continue till December 13. It also marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati K Ravindra Kumar TDP Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp