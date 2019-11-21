TDP will be wiped out soon in Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday ridiculed Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for threatening police and accusing them of booking false cases against former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and issuing notices to him.

Speaking to media, Srikanth Reddy said people were laughing at the antics of Naidu. The TDP chief did not give up his arrogant behaviour even after losing power, he observed. “The YSRC government is impartial in its governance and will not hesitate to take action against those involved in wrongdoing whether they are from the ruling party or the Opposition,’’ he said.

He said Naidu had rendered the State police force ineffective by weakening it and was now making baseless allegations against police for working efficiently and honestly. “Naidu forced the police to wink at the atrocities committed by his party leaders.’’Srikanth Reddy found fault with TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for ‘sympathising’ with Chintamaneni who, he said, had committed atrocities on Dalits and had a rowdy-sheet registered against him. “It was no wonder that Yanamala lost the elections from Tuni constituency.” the YSRC leader pointed out.

Srikanth Reddy said Naidu was hurling charges against the Jagan government out of frustration of losing power and adopting double standards in opposing the government move to introduce English medium in government schools.

“In the six months since the YSRC came to power, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing remarkable programmes for the poor,” he said adding that people had already taught a lesson to Naidu and his son Lokesh. “But they do not seem to have realised it and they are spreading canards against the government. The TDP has completely lost its ground in Telangana and its MPs have jumped on to the BJP bandwagon. Now, time is not far when the party will be wiped out from Andhra Pradesh.”