YSR Congress government policies halted development in Andhra pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

ELURU: TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on the YSRC government, alleging that the development of the State had come to a halt due to the wrong policies and inexperience of the chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference in Tanuku (West Godavari) on Wednesday, Naidu said the YSRC government has crippled the Amaravati construction. "The government is unable to utilise 50,000 acres of land in the Amaravati region," he said. Despite taking full control of the sand, the government is organising Sand Week, he ridiculed.

Naidu found fault with the government policies, which had ‘stopped’ investments into the State. “Industrialists and businessmen are not evincing interest to establish industries in the State anymore and as they do not trust the government,” he lashed out. Naidu also ridiculed the new liquor policy of the government and questioned why the government is so hurry to close down bars.

Naidu took strong exception to the State government’s proposal to sell government lands to mobilise funds. Who gave him (Jagan) the power to sell government lands, he asked, and alleged that the current dispensation was painting government offices with the party flag colour.Former minister Pitala Sujata, Jawahar and a host of senior leaders were present.