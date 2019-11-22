Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh waits for Centre’s guidelines to enforce new traffic rules

Transport commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu said that he transport department constituted a committee to study the fines being imposed on violators in the neighbouring states.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Government is waiting for guidelines from the Centre pertaining to implementation of amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act-2019, said transport commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu. 

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Anjaneyulu said that during the first week of September, the transport department constituted a committee to study the fines being imposed on violators in the neighbouring states and elsewhere in the country following the amendments made to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill-2019. 

"The committee headed by assistant transport commissioner P Srinivasa Rao submitted a draft report of their observations over fines being implemented in Gujarat, Karnataka and Odisha on September 13," he said.Elaborating further, Anjaneyulu said that the same report was submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah on September 16. 

"In our report to the government, we didn’t suggest any tariff revision and only explained the details of the revised tariff given by the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways following amendments to Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill-2019 and modalities being followed by other states. The Centre has approached the Ministry of Law seeking its opinion over implementation of revised fines against violators following the amendments made to MV Act-2019. As soon as we receive guidelines from the Centre, we will also start imposing the revised fines on violators in the State," Anjaneyulu concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh traffic rules Andhra Pradesh transport department
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp