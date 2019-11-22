Andhra Pradesh waits for Centre’s guidelines to enforce new traffic rules

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Government is waiting for guidelines from the Centre pertaining to implementation of amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act-2019, said transport commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Anjaneyulu said that during the first week of September, the transport department constituted a committee to study the fines being imposed on violators in the neighbouring states and elsewhere in the country following the amendments made to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill-2019.

"The committee headed by assistant transport commissioner P Srinivasa Rao submitted a draft report of their observations over fines being implemented in Gujarat, Karnataka and Odisha on September 13," he said.Elaborating further, Anjaneyulu said that the same report was submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah on September 16.

"In our report to the government, we didn’t suggest any tariff revision and only explained the details of the revised tariff given by the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways following amendments to Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill-2019 and modalities being followed by other states. The Centre has approached the Ministry of Law seeking its opinion over implementation of revised fines against violators following the amendments made to MV Act-2019. As soon as we receive guidelines from the Centre, we will also start imposing the revised fines on violators in the State," Anjaneyulu concluded.