Anomalies led to Lulu project scrapping: Andhra Pradesh Commerce Minister M Goutham Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the YSRC government was setting right the faulty decisions taken by the previous regime and ensuring transparency in governance, Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that UAE-based Lulu Group project in Visakhapatnam has been scrapped for two reasons. “One is the land allotted to the group is in dispute and another is it violated environmental norms. Most importantly, only one bid was accepted for setting up the project in contravention of the guidelines,” he said.

The previous TDP government entered into an agreement with Lulu Group, which came forward to invest Rs 2,200 crore to build a mega commercial complex, convention centre, exhibition hall, five star hotel and other facilities.“We have nothing against the Lulu Group. But, the previous government made an agreement with the group hastily without adhering to the prescribed norms.

Thus, we are setting the things right now. After finding lapses in the agreement and also the legal dispute of the land allotted to the firm, we have invited it for consultations. But, it has not turned up,’’ he explained. Speaking to mediapersons in the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister condemned the reports in a section of the media that Lulu Group decided not to invest in the State.

He said the government did not receive any valid document from the Lulu Group indicating its disinterest in investing in the State. Asked about the statement purportedly circulated by Lulu Group, he said there was no authenticity as it was not released on the official letter head of the firm.

Seeking to know what stopped the previous government and Lulu Group from execution of work despite entering into an agreement in February, 2018, Goutham Reddy said by this time they should have completed eight floors. As there were some inherent problems, they stayed away from taking up the construction work, he observed. The minister said that the government found fault with the agreement as Rs 7.09 crore per month as rent was not feasible as the project was estimated to cost around Rs 50 crore as per the present market value.

“The previous government allotted 13.83 acres of valuable land to the Lulu Group at a throwaway price. Though the market value of one acre is around Rs 40 to Rs 42 crore, going by the agreement the government could not even get Rs 5 for a square feet. After realising that the government would lose around Rs 500 crore revenue per year, we have cancelled the project,’’ he said.

All efforts gone waste, says Naidu on Lulu exit

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that all the efforts made by the previous TDP government in convincing Lulu Group to invest in the State have gone waste with the irresponsible decisions being taken by the YSRC government. “It took a lot of pitching & incessant follow-up to convince the Lulu Group to invest in AP. The seed of growth was sowed.

Had it taken shape, Vizag would have gained thousands of jobs that in turn would have boosted the local economy. Alas, it wasn’t to be!,” Naidu tweeted with a hashtag #LuluSaysByeByeAP. “With @ysjagan’s foolish decision, all efforts have been washed away. Such actions are destroying the investment climate & future of youngsters in AP. I express my deep regret to Lulu Group on behalf of the people of AP, more particularly people of Vizag,” he said in another tweet.