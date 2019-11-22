Cops in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur ban selfies near water bodies

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a move to prevent deaths, Guntur district rural police have banned taking of selfies by public at water bodies. This comes in the wake of the death of a student I Dhana Lakshmi (20) after accidentally falling into water while she was taking a selfie at the Guntur canal bridge near Kandlagunta recently.

Piduguralla rural circle inspector (CI) A Surendra Babu has sign boards installed at Julakallu, Piduguralla and other areas on the banks of Nagarjuna Sagar right canal, cautioning people against taking selfies. The police have identified dangerous spots and declared them ‘no-selfie zones’. Guntur rural Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao directed the officials to inspect canals, tanks personally before installing caution boards.

He said that the selfie craze among the youth is putting their lives at risk. "The youth take selfies to upload those on the social media to garner attention and likes but sometimes it becomes dangerous for them. The public should take precautions listed by the police on sign boards while taking selfies," Vijaya Rao added.