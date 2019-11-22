Land Pooling Scheme extended for all urban development authorities in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has issued orders to implement the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in all the urban development authorities (UDAs) to identify lands for implementing urban housing for the poor. The government, as a part of Navaratnalu, is planning to give 25 lakh houses/sites to the poor by Ugadi 2020.

According to the government order (MS 294) issued on Thursday, MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao observed that Eluru Urban Development Authority (ELUDA), Ongole Urban Development Authority (ONUDA), Annamaiah Urban Development Authority(ANUDA), Srikakulam Urban Development Authority (SUDA), Bobbili Urban Development Authority (BUDA), Chittoor Urban Development Authority(CHUDA), Palamneru, Kuppam, Madanapalle Urban Development Authority (PKM-UDA) and Puttaparthy Urban Development Authority (PUDA) do not have LPS rules to roll out the scheme in their jurisdictions.

“The government decided to make the Land Pooling Scheme rules issued for Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority applicable for the said recently constituted eight UDAs : ELUDA, ONUDA, ANUDA, PKM-UDA, CHUDA, BUDA, SUDA and PUDA,” the GO stated.