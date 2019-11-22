Home States Andhra Pradesh

Migrant from Andhra Pradesh sentenced to death in Egypt for drug smuggling

Egyptian Coast Guard officials on December 2016 had arrested Baggu Ramana for smuggling drugs on an Iranian ship.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  A migrant worker from Srikakulam village has been sentenced to death by an Egyptian lower court for his alleged involvement in smuggling of drugs. Egyptian Coast Guard officials arrested Baggu Ramana on December 18, 2016 for allegedly smuggling drugs on an Iranian ship. It was after two years that Andhra Pradesh Police NRI cell officials informed Ramana’s family of his arrest. 

A native of Chandrayyapeta village of Srikakulam rural mandal and was working as mason, Ramana approached a broker, Kapilavayi Sreeharsha Varma, who ran a job consultancy office, SKD Marine Company, in Vizag for a seaman job.

He also paid Varma Rs 4 lakh for the job in 2016. Varma got Ramana a job on a Iranian ship in October 2016 that was said to be involved in drug smuggling. In December, he was arrested along with others on the ship by Egyptian Coast Guard personnel for drug smuggling. 

Initially, Ramana spoke to his family members every two months, but did not tell them about his arrest. Ultimately, the telephone calls stopped after August 17 last. Ramana brother-in-law Challa Jayaram said, “When we went to file a police complaint, we were told that they (police) couldn’t accept it. When we filed a complaint in Spandana grievance at SP office and the Collectorate in July. It was also stated in the email that he was sentenced to death by the Egyptian lower court in the drug smuggling case."

The Indian embassy had appointed a criminal lawyer to deal with the case, besides writing to the Egypt government seeking the permission for intervention. The case will come up for hearing in the higher court on January 22 next year. Meanwhile, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu along with the family members of the accused met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appealing to intensify efforts for release of Ramana.

