Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 63-crore sand sold, availability exceeds demand: Andhra Pradesh government

The state government said the daily sand production has reached 2.82 lakh tonnes and the improvement in sand availability gave the much-needed push to the construction sector.

Published: 22nd November 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

sand mining, sand mines

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government has described the Sand Week (Nov 14-21) as a success and said a total of Rs 63 crore worth sand was sold during the period. It said the daily sand production has reached 2.82 lakh tonnes and asserted that the improvement in sand availability gave the much-needed push to the construction sector.

In a press release issued Thursday, the government said the Sand Week, which concluded on Thursday, has achieved its objective and the efforts to ensure adequate sand supply have yielded results. Due to heavy rains and floods for three months in almost all rivers, including Krishna and Godavari, around 275 sand reaches and sand desilitation points were affected and sand production was stopped. 

However, as the flood waters started receding, measures were taken to restore normalcy and as part of it, the Sand Week was conducted by involving officials of almost all departments. Subsequently, sand was made available to all the construction projects in the State and the works picked up in a steady manner, the release explained. 

Under the directions of Chief Minister, sand availability was assessed and the places, where it could be excavated without any delay, were identified. Sand depots and supply points were set up and sand was sold to individuals through online in a transparent manner. Even the patta lands, where sand got accumulated, were identified and the sand was excavated, the release added. 

As on November 21, the last day of the Sand Week, the sand availability touched 2.8 lakh tonnes mark, which is more than the demand in the State. To avoid illegal sale of sand, the government has implemented various measures, including fixing transportation tariff.

Such measures saw better availability of sand to the construction projects. The policy of fixing tariff for sand and its transportation replaces the old system in which sand mafias used to decide the price arbitrarily, officials said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sand Week Andhra Pradesh sand Andhra sand sale
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp