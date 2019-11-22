Senior journalist Devireddy Srinath takes charge as Andhra Pradesh Press Academy chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Veteran journalist Devireddy Srinath assumed charge as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy in Vijayawada on Thursday. Srinath has worked in various vernacular and English newspapers for over 40 years and also actively associated with journalists’ association activities in his native Kadapa district.

Recognising his services in the field of journalism, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had chosen Srinath for the Press Academy Chairman post recently. He took charge on Thursday after offering prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Information and Public Relations Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy, government media advisor (national) D Amar and others were present.