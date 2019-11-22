Web content has deep impact on children: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “The video content on the internet has a profound effect on children and it is the responsibility of the parents to keep track of their wards’ approach to technology,” said Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha during a seminar on ‘Cybercrime and Violence agaisnt Women’ here in the city on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering Sucharitha said, “These days, we are witnessing a surge in crimes against women, children with the little ones, becoming victims of sexual assaults. Sadly in many cases, it is the near and dear ones like relatives, neighbours and family friends who are committing such heinous crimes.”

The minister also blamed social media as a potential source of online abuse. “With increase in internet usage in order to access social media, incidents of cyber crimes are also increasing at an exponential rate. The videos which are found on social media platforms play an important role in developing a child’s outlook of society. Parents should keep a vigilant eye on the wards and monitor the web content browsed by them.”