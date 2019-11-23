Home States Andhra Pradesh

291 cybercrime cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Access to free internet and abundant use of smartphones help perpetrators in harassing women in the state.

Published: 23rd November 2019 03:17 AM

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Cases of online harassment and crime against women have seen a rise in the State with 291 cases being reported this year till now. Of the total, 138 cases were related to harassment through phone, e-mail, WhatsApp and social media abuse, while the remaining 153 cases were related to the leaking obscene information. 

When TNIE asked the reasons behind the increase cybercrime, police officials explained that usage of smartphones among all age groups, free internet accessibility and lack of awareness on cybersecurity were the major causes. The officials further revealed shocking facts that more than 70 per cent of the victims were under the age of 20, while the rest being harassed at workplaces or colleges. 

“In most of the cases, victims are being harassed by persons known to them. Some are due to data theft. Whatever may be the modus operandi, women should be careful while using smartphones and should not accept unknown people’s friend request on social media platforms,” said the official.    

At a seminar held recently, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha expressed dismay over the fact that technological advancement was contributing to the rise of cybercrime and violence against women.  
Despite initiating various teams such as SHE Teams, Cyber Mitra and Mahila Rakshak for protecting the public from crime, technology was providing the wrongdoers with new ways to harass women. 

“Majority of the cases are related to extortion, blackmail or personal grudge. To take such cases as top priority, DGP Gautam Sawang launched Cyber Mitra, which encourages women to file cases without coming to police stations,” police said. “Of the total, 18 per cent of the cases registered at police stations, were related to sexual harassment. Women can register a complaint against any cybercrime through WhatsApp number 9121211100,” said the DGP on Thursday. 

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh crime Andhra Pradesh Police Online harassment Crime against women
