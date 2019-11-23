Home States Andhra Pradesh

50 get licence to run stalls at Mangalagiri night food court in Guntur

The police have issued 50 tokens to start the food court on trial basis with the stall owners winning on a lottery basis.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Following the warm response received by the night food courts in Vijayawada and Guntur, the Guntur district urban police are all geared up to start another food court at the RTC depot road in Mangalagiri municipality from Friday night.

The police have completed the arrangements to start the food court on every intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Mangalagiri urban circle inspector D Narendra Kumar said that the police have issued 50 tokens to start the food court on trial basis. The stall owners, who won the tokens through a lottery system were permitted to run food stalls at the court.

The CI added that the Police department will issue more tokens as per the demand of the public, once the night market starts. The organisers have been asked to open the business at 10.30 pm and close it by 1 am.

As the region receives heavy traffic with people regularly traversing to and from the capital region, several suffer due to the unavailability of food at night. So this spot was chosen to satiate the hunger of the public with variety of foods. Similar food court opened up at Market Centre in Guntur city last Sunday. In Vijayawada, food courts are functional at night at three places.

