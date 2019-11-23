Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct Rachabanda programme in January 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct ‘Rachabanda’, a mass contact programme, from either January or February next year. Under the programme, the Chief Minister will meet people, receive their grievances and resolve them at the earliest.

Jagan announced the decision during a review meeting with department heads and higher officials of various departments on Friday. Stating that all the village and ward secretariats will start functioning in a full-fledged manner soon, the Chief Minister said during the Rachabanda programme, their working will be reviewed and public feedback will be taken.

Rachabanda will also act as a platform to review the implementation of various welfare schemes being implemented by the government at micro-level, he observed. “During Rachabanda, I have to make certain announcements in response to different petitions from people,” Jagan said and asked the officials to treat his assurance as the assurance from the State government and implement them without any delay.

Officials were also asked to commence the works of any project for which he laid foundation stone within four weeks. He reviewed various assurances given by him during his visit to districts and directed the officials to ensure that works of those assurances commence by the next review meeting.

Taking stock of the funds for the Central schemes being implemented in the State, he asked the officials to make efforts to get the maximum funds. He asked the respective department heads to work in coordination with Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy and AP Bhavan officials.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister made it clear that the implementation of Nava Rathanas, the nine promises made in the election manifesto of the YSRC, is the topmost priority. Expressing dismay over the pending bills to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore inherited from the previous government, he asked the officials to focus on austerity measures. He asked them to ensure revenue-generating measures but at the same time see that common man is not burdened.