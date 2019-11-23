Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct Rachabanda programme in January 2020

Programme to act as a platform to review implementation of various public welfare programs & schemes introduced by the state government at micro-level.

Published: 23rd November 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting with Secretaries, Centrally sponsored schemes at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct ‘Rachabanda’, a mass contact programme, from either January or February next year. Under the programme, the Chief Minister will meet people, receive their grievances and resolve them at the earliest.

Jagan announced the decision during a review meeting with department heads and higher officials of various departments on Friday. Stating that all the village and ward secretariats will start functioning in a full-fledged manner soon, the Chief Minister said during the Rachabanda programme, their working will be reviewed and public feedback will be taken. 

Rachabanda will also act as a platform to review the implementation of various welfare schemes being implemented by the government at micro-level, he observed. “During Rachabanda, I have to make certain announcements in response to different petitions from people,” Jagan said and asked the officials to treat his assurance as the assurance from the State government and implement them without any delay. 

Officials were also asked to commence the works of any project for which he laid foundation stone within four weeks. He reviewed various assurances given by him during his visit to districts and directed the officials to ensure that works of those assurances commence by the next review meeting. 

Taking stock of the funds for the Central schemes being implemented in the State, he asked the officials to make efforts to get the maximum funds. He asked the respective department heads to work in coordination with Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy and AP Bhavan officials.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister made it clear that the implementation of Nava Rathanas, the nine promises made in the election manifesto of the YSRC, is the topmost priority. Expressing dismay over the pending bills to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore inherited from the previous government, he asked the officials to focus on austerity measures. He asked them to ensure revenue-generating measures but at the same time see that common man is not burdened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Rachabanda programme Andhra Pradesh grievances V Vijayasai Reddy AP Bhavan
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp