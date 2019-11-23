Andhra Pradesh government set for delimitation of village panchayats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set for delimitation of village panchayats by January 2020 and complete the process of reservations and complete the elections for local bodies by March 31.

It has informed the High Court that the process of panchayat elections in the State has been initiated and by January 10, the details of the delimitation of village panchayats and reservations will be submitted to the State Election Commission. In 2018, after the term of the village panchayats ended, then government decided to impose special officers rule.