Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses ex-chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao’s PIL for civil servants

Rao sought an order to lay down a procedure to ensure security of tenure to all civil servants including the Chief Secretary for a minimum of two years.

Former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the petition filed by former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao seeking an order to lay down a procedure to ensure security of tenure to all civil servants including the Chief Secretary for a minimum of two years. He filed the Public Interest Litigation after the State government unceremoniously removed senior most AP cadre official from the post of Chief Secretary.

In the petition filed two weeks ago, IYR, as the president of Foundation for Social Awareness, argued that constant transfer of officers sans legitimate reasons dilutes the officers’ morale and such arbitrary decisions would militate against the principle of good governance.

Therefore, he prayed that the court issued orders to the State government to issue a GO or prescribe a procedure for ensuring security of tenure, to direct the State to provide speaking orders to all government servants if tenure of minimum two years is not ensured, and to direct the State to initiate appropriate action against competent authorities if due process is not followed. However, the court dismissed the petition reportedly stating that LV Subramanyam could himself have come to the court in the matter.

