Andhra Pradesh: Veligonda tunnel-1 project works to complete by June 2020

Prakasam district Collector Pola Bhaskar has stated that water from tunnel-1 of the prestigious Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project would be released by June next year. 

Published: 23rd November 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Tunnel-II

Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Tunnel-II (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Prakasam district Collector Pola Bhaskar has stated that water from tunnel-1 of the prestigious Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project would be released by June next year. The collector and Joint Collector (JC) S Shan Mohan on Friday inspected works at the Sunkesula dam and inquired with the Water Resource officials about the project’s progress.

Locals, who were displaced due to the project met the collector and requested that the administration provide them with MSPs for their cotton produce and Rs 15 lakh compensation. Later, the collector, after holding a review meeting at Markapur on Friday, said the Veligonda Project was designed to draw 43.58 TMC floodwater from the Srisailam reservoir.  Through the tunnel-1, 10.7 TMC water will be drawn for irrigating 1.19 lakh acres extent and providing drinking water to four lakh, P Bhaskar added. 

