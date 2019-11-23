AP Minister Perni Venkataramaiah hits out at ex-CM N Chandrababu Naidu for English U-turn

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for “spreading lies”. Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said that Chandrababu Naidu took a U-turn on the English medium issue and now claims that he was the one who introduced it and that Jagan Mohan Reddy had opposed it when he was in the opposition.

“He is losing his mind out of fear that his grip on the TDP would be lost as his son is incapable of taking over. Lokesh is also following his father’s footsteps, as evident from his recent contrasting statements,” the minister said.

Naidu had claimed that he would throw the TDP in the Bay of Bengal when NTR established the party in 1983 and he would contest against NTR if Indira Gandhi asked him to do so. Soon after elections, Naidu fell on the feet of NTR and sought forgiveness, he pointed out.