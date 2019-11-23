Assembly session in Andhra Pradesh to start from December 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will commence on December 9. The schedule of the session will be decided in the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting. During the Assembly session, which is expected to be a stormy one, some key bills including the amendment to the existing Act for stringent action against illegal sand and liquor sale are expected to be introduced.

According to sources, the Assembly is likely to be held for 10-12 days and several important decisions taken by the State Cabinet since the budget session. The treasury benches and the Opposition are expected to lock horns over two important issues—conversion of Telugu medium to English medium in Government Schools and sand scarcity.

Resignation of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhanenin Vamsi from the Opposition TDP and increase of the government assistance for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem taking communal colour are some of the issues that will make the ensuing Assembly session a very important one.