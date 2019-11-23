Home States Andhra Pradesh

Assembly session in Andhra Pradesh to start from December 9

According to sources, the Assembly is likely to be held for 10-12 days and several important decisions taken by the State Cabinet since the budget session.

Published: 23rd November 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will commence on December 9. The schedule of the session will be decided in the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting. During the Assembly session, which is expected to be a stormy one, some key bills including the amendment to the existing Act for stringent action against illegal sand and liquor sale are expected to be introduced.

According to sources, the Assembly is likely to be held for 10-12 days and several important decisions taken by the State Cabinet since the budget session. The treasury benches and the Opposition are expected to lock horns over two important issues—conversion of Telugu medium to English medium in Government Schools and sand scarcity.    

Resignation of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhanenin Vamsi from the Opposition TDP and increase of the government assistance for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem taking communal colour are some of the issues that will make the ensuing Assembly session a very important one.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

