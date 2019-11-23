Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI court exempts Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy from appearance in illegal assets case

After perusing the contents of the application, the judge took the application into consideration and dispensed with from his appearance on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Special CBI court in Hyderabad granted exemption to Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy from his personal appearance before it on Friday during the case hearing pertaining to alleged disproportionate assets case.

When the case came up for hearing before the court, the counsel for Jagan filed an interim application with a plea to grant exemption from appearance on Friday as Jagan Mohan Reddy was unable to attend the court since he has to discharge his constitutional duties as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and to attend some important public programmes.

After perusing the contents of the application, the judge took the application into consideration and dispensed with from his appearance on Friday. Other accused in the case appeared before the court. 
The matter was posted to next Friday for further hearing.

Disputing with the plea of the accused for clubbing all cases for hearing, CBI counsel K Surender told the court that the cases involved various transactions and if the plea was considered then there would be further delay in disposal of the cases.

