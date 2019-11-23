Day after signing deal on anti-corruption, IIM-Ahmedabad team inspects Guntur Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A day after signing an MoU to help the State government in its fight against corruption, the IIM-Ahmedabad team, led by Professor Sundaravalli Narayana Swamy, started work and inspected the Pura Seva centre on the premises of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday.

The team observed the workings and interacted with the public who came to the office to lodge complaints or on other official work. The public was asked how much time did it take for the resolution of their problems.

Prof. Narayana Swamy also met GMC commissioner C Anuradha. On the occasion, the GMC chief explained the team that all the complaints that the civic body was getting were being resolved in the stipulated time frame.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration M Vijaya Suneeta, Director of Municipal Administration Asha Jyothi, joint directors Somaraju and Purnachandra Rao, deputy directors Chitti Babu, GMC deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao, SE Ravi Krishna and MHO Dr Sridevi also took part in the meeting with the IIM-A team.