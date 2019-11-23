First conviction made in illegal sand transportation case in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The first conviction in illegal sand transportation case took place in Kadapa district, where the accused was sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. The First Class Additional Judicial Magistrate, Kadapa, sentenced one Nandyala Subbarayudu (20) of Goparajupalli in Pendlimarri mandal to three years’ imprisonment for illegal transportation of sand by damaging the river bed of Papagni.

According to police, on July 15, 2019, the accused was arrested and a sand tractor, one spade, and two plastic tubs were seized from his possession while he was loading sand into the tractor-trolley. During the investigation, it was found that the accused was a habitual offender.