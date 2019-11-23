Home States Andhra Pradesh

Foreign-returned migrants turn job brokers in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam 

These brokers trap unemployed youth, especially gullible ones, by promising them seaman and other lucrative jobs abroad.

Published: 23rd November 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  After returning from abroad, migrant workers of Srikakulam turn into professional job brokers. As they are aware of the conditions of the job, they  waste no time in becoming as mediators between job consultancies and job seekers. 

These mediators or brokers trap unemployed youth, especially gullible ones, by promising them seaman and other lucrative jobs abroad. When unable to get the promised job, the brokers fleece them and engage them in a job fraught with risk.  

For instance, Baggu Ramana, who went to Visakhapatnam-based SKD marine job consultancy, has himself to blame for the condition he is in today. The broker provided Ramana a job on a Iran-based ship, involved in smuggling drugs. The Egyptian Coast Guard arrested him and a lower court in Egypt sentenced him to death. He was arrested in December 2016.

B Ramu from Meghavaram was similarly deceived by a job broker. Ramu paid Karnam Venkateswara Rao Rs 4.7 lakh and when the broker couldn’t provide the job Ramu sought, he returned the money in the form of a cheque. When Ramu presented the cheque at the bank, it bounced. Meanwhile, Rao quickly shifted to Mumbai. 

A job broker from Santabommali mandal said 10 brokers are dealing with seaman and foreign jobs in Santabommali, Tekkali and Vajrapukotturu mandals. The brokers send around 20 youth to various foreign countries every month in consultation with job consultancies located in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and other cities. For their efforts, the job brokers charge Rs 1 lakh from each candidate.  Speaking to TNIE, district Superintendent of Police (SP) RN Ammireddy said, “The police have been creating public awareness, especially in rural and coastal areas of the district.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Job brokers Srikakulam foreign jobs Srikakulam job scam Migrants job Employment fraud
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp