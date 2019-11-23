No YSR Congress leader is in touch with BJP: Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju quashed the claims of BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) that several ruling MPs were ‘in touch’ with the saffron party. Raju said that no MP of the YSRC would go beyond the party line.After YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a serious view of Raju’s remarks in Parliament regarding the introduction of English medium in government schools, the Lok Sabha member met the CM on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the MP also said that he informed Jagan about his remarks during the discussion on protection of Telugu language. “The CM did not ask me anything, but I myself cleared the air. I did not speak anything against English medium introduction in government schools,” he noted. He also clarified his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“The PM knows me as I was with the BJP for four years. So, he greeted me in the central hall of Parliament. There is nothing more to it. No YSRC MP is in touch with the BJP for political purposes. If at all anybody is meeting BJP leaders, it is regarding the development of their constituencies,” he said.