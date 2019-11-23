Home States Andhra Pradesh

No YSR Congress leader is in touch with BJP: Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju

The MP also said that he informed Jagan about his remarks during the discussion on protection of Telugu language.

Published: 23rd November 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

YSR Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  YSR Congress MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju quashed the claims of BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) that several ruling MPs were ‘in touch’ with the saffron party. Raju said that no MP of the YSRC would go beyond the party line.After YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a serious view of Raju’s remarks in Parliament regarding the introduction of English medium in government schools, the Lok Sabha member met the CM  on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the MP also said that he informed Jagan about his remarks during the discussion on protection of Telugu language. “The CM did not ask me anything, but I myself cleared the air. I did not speak anything against English medium introduction in government schools,” he noted. He also clarified his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“The PM knows me as I was with the BJP for four years. So, he greeted me in the central hall of Parliament. There is nothing more to it. No YSRC MP is in touch with the BJP for political purposes. If at all anybody is meeting BJP leaders, it is regarding the development of their constituencies,” he  said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress BJP Sujana Chowdary K Raghurama Krishnam Raju
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp