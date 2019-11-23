Home States Andhra Pradesh

Onion farmers in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool happy as stock sells at Rs 72 per kg  

As a result, farmers are bringing their produce to the Kurnool agriculture market yard in huge quantities daily, even when the vegetable brought may need 10 more days to fully mature.

Published: 23rd November 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Onions, Onions price hike

For representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Onion at present is selling in the district at Rs 72 per kg and the price may soon rise to Rs 100 per kg, said Assistant Director of Horticulture B Raghunath Reddy. The prices are based on the wholesale price of onion at Kurnool agriculture market yard.

Though the price of onion has spiralled to Rs 7,200 per quintal in the district and has made the common people unhappy, the onion farmers are a happy lot with the wholesale price of onion reaching to a record 10-year high.

As a result of this high price, farmers are bringing their produce to the Kurnool agriculture market yard in huge quantities daily, even when the vegetable brought may need 10 more days to fully mature. On an average 4,000 quintals of onion from various parts of district have been arriving in the market daily for the past few days and the farmers, as has been mentioned before, are a happy lot because following last year’s huge losses, this year they are getting very good price for their produce.

“This (Rs 7,200 per quintal price of onion) is the highest rate of this season and is also the highest in the last 10 years,” said K Seshagiri, a farmer of Chinnatekuru village in Kallur mandal. “Good days are back and this we owe to the good prices of our produce. We had faced huge losses last year,” he said. It is surprising to note that previous year onions were sold at a low price. 

The reason behind the farmers getting high price is damages caused to onion crop in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and other States due to the floods there. With non availability of onions in the above mentioned States, traders have been exporting the crop from the Kurnool market.

“As many as 80 per cent of the daily arrivals at the Kurnool (agriculture market yard) are exported to other areas,” said R Vijaya Lakshmi, Secretary of the market yard. “Suppose we have received 4,000 quintals of onions on a given day; from this nearly 3,200 quintals are exported to other States,” she said and added, “Kurnool onions were sent to Nepal recently.”

Presently, the price range of onion is between Rs 6,500 and Rs 7,200 per quintal and average rate is more than Rs 7,000 per quintal. “This hike may continue till January,” she said.However, in reality, this year onion had been sown in less area than sown during the previous year. While onion was sown in 32,000 hectares this year, during last year the crop was sown in only 25,000 hectares, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kurnool Kurnool farmers Onion price hike Andhra Pradesh onions
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp