Open gym, park come up at Guntur Railway Colony in Andhra Pradesh

General manager of South Central Railway (SCR) Gajanan Mallya conducted the annual inspection of Nandyal-Guntur-Renalle section of Guntur division on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  General manager of South Central Railway (SCR) Gajanan Mallya conducted the annual inspection of Nandyal-Guntur-Renalle section of Guntur division on Friday. He visited the running room, crew lobby, health unit and railway colony. 

He also inaugurated renovated permanent way office, stores, children park and open gym at the colony. Along with that, he inaugurated display of centralised monitoring system of station master room, panel room and relay rooms. 

Bogada Tunnel, emergency communication sockets at the tunnel, Diguvametta station were other spots inspected. He inaugurated coach watering system at Diguvametta and conducted speed test between Cumbum to Donakonda. He inspected the bridge constructed on River Gundlakamma alongside inaugurating control office application and renovated park at Vemuru.

