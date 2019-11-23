South zone inter-university women chess tournament begins in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The south zone Inter-University Women Chess Tournament began at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) on Friday. A total of 47 universities from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, along with the host State Andhra Pradesh participated in the tournament. Twelve universities of the total are from the State.

These include Rayalseema University from Kurnool, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University from Kakinada, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies from Nuzvid, Acharya Nagarjuna University from Rajamahendravaram and Guntur, Andhra University from Visakhapatnam, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences from Vijayawada, JNT University of Anantapur, Sri Krishnadevaraya University from Anantapur, Krishna University from Machilipatnam, Sri Venkateswara University from Tirupati, and Vikrama Simhapuri University from Nellore.

The first day witnessed two rounds of play. All the universities will play all the seven rounds of the tournament. The final will be played on November 25.