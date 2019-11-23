Tiruchanur temple festival in Andhra Pradesh begins on Saturday

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tiruchanur is all set to celebrate the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi temple from Saturday with the performance of Ankurarpanam on Friday. The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi temple is celebrated with celestial grandeur for nine days in the auspicious month of Karthika. The most important celestial fete commences with Dhwajarohanam in the designated Vrischika Lagna between 8.30 am and 8.50 am.

Meanwhile, all the departments have geared up for the mega religious festival, which is considered the next most important and challenging fete after Srivari Brahmotsavams of Tirumala. The TTD has made elaborate arrangements under the instructions of TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and the supervision of JEO P Basant Kumar and those include engineering works like barricading, setting up of queue lines, LED screens, Annaprasadam counters, additional temporary toilets etc.

to meet the needs of the devotees, who are expected to throng this religious fete during these nine days, especially on the day of Gaja Vahanam, Rathotsavam and Panchami Theertham. Nearly 1,000 Srivari Sevakulu, NCC cadets and Scouts and Guides have also been deployed for this big festival.