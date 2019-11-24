47-year-old Guntur construction worker ends life

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A construction worker committed suicide reportedly due to a prolonged respiratory ailment by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Swarnapuri colony of Pedakakani mandal headquarter in Guntur district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to Pedakakani CI U Soban Babu, 47-year-old Pitla Srinu had married off his four children and was living with his relatives in the colony.

The police have started inquiry by registering a case.

The body was shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital for post-mortem. CITU district secretary N Sivaji, on the other hand, demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for his family members.

He alleged that Srinu committed suicide due to the lack of employment.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000