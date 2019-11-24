Adopt modern investigation methods: Prakasam district SP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To deal with the evolving ways of the criminals, police officers should also be aware of the modern technology and how to use various online tools to complete investigation, said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Prakasam district Siddharth Kaushal.

He was speaking at a meeting, ‘Smart Policing-Online Investigation Tools’, conducted here at the Kalyana Mandapam on Saturday.

“This workshop and seminar is the first initiative and similar such workshops will be conducted in the future,” Kaushal added.

Several police officials, all sub-inspectors and above cadre attended this workshop.

Participants were asked to practice enterprise search, e-prison search, court checker, criminal intelligence system, third eye-search, e-challan search, public grievance ‘Spandana’ and the Google timeline search, etc., tools in the process of investigation.