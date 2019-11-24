Andhra's Sri Padmavathi Devi temple fest off to a grand start with 'Dhwajarohanam'

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Devi temple at Tiruchanur got off to a grand start on Saturday with the ceremonious Dhwajarohanam.

Archakas recited mantras as per Pancharatra Agama Vidhi and performed the ritual. To appease all the deities, Ragas, including Kousika, Mayamalavagowla, Kannada, Sree ragam, Sankarabharanam, Takkesi, Samantha etc were rendered by Nadaswaram artistes.

Gaja Dhwaja Patham was hoisted on the temple pillar in the designated auspicious hour in Vrischika Lagnam at 8.50 am. Vempalli Srinivasulu acted as Kankanabhattar for the entire event.