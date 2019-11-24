Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bar owners to move HC against YSRC government's decision to cancel all bar licenses 

Andhra Pradesh wine dealers association to challenge move to cancel bar licences from December 1 and reduce the number of bars in State by 40 per cent.

Published: 24th November 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Bar

Andhra Bar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA / VISAKHAPATNAM / KURNOOL /NELLORE: The AP State Wine Dealers’ Association (APSWDA) has decided to approach the High Court challenging the State government’s decision to cancel all the bar licences from December 1 and reduce the number of bars in the State by 40 per cent.  

Claiming that the YSRC government was playing with the lives of wine traders by cancelling the licences abruptly, association president Rayala Subba Rao said that the hasty decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lead to a loss of around Rs 20 lakh per bar in the form of establishment charges and other investment.

“Banning liquor is a welcome move. But the sudden decision of the YSRC government to cut down 40 per cent bars at one go is objectionable. With Jagan’s decision, 319 families are going to suffer. We have decided to take legal recourse on the issue,” he said. 

ALSO READ: At least 3,500 wine shops to be under Andhra Pradesh government control from October 1

According to the Government Order released on Friday, as many as 319 bars of the total 798 in the State will be closed permanently from December 31 and new licences will be in place for two years from January 1, 2020.

The GO also mentioned that part of the licence fee and the non-refundable registration charge proportionate to the unexpired portion of the term of the licence shall be refunded to the licence holder after deduction of the amount, if any, due to the Excise department. 

Stating that the Additional Retail Excise Tax (ARTE) will put an additional burden on them, association president Subba Rao said customers would avoid bars as they will have to pay an extra amount of Rs60 owing to the tax. 

“In every move, the YSRC government is killing the liquor business in the State. The ARTE will add more burden on the bars as more than 40 per cent of the customers prefer wine shops,” he added.
When asked about the trend on the first day (Saturday) of implementation of the ARTE, Veera Naidu, manager of a bar in Besant Road, Vijayawada, said that the number of customers visiting their bar fell by 70 per cent.

He opined that running the business will be a difficult task for bar owners. 

Speaking to TNIE, a bar owner in Visakhapatnam said they are in two minds whether to continue or quit the business in view of hefty hike in licence fee and prices of liquor. 

He said non-refundable EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) of Rs10 lakh was not justifiable. He said those who win the bid have to pay Rs75 lakh for running a bar.

The APBCL will supply only Rs1.5 crore worth liquor to each bar and this comes to around Rs 41,000 a day and with this turnover, it will be very difficult to run bars as they have to pay licence fee, salaries and bear other expenses.

“Following a hefty hike in the price of liquor served at the bar, there will be a considerable drop in footfall.

There will be an additional levy of Rs240 on a full bottle of liquor served at the bar,” he pointed out. 
Another bar owner, on condition of anonymity, said though their licence is valid till June 2020, it will be cancelled ahead of six months when the new policy comes into effect.

Though the government promised to return the licence fee,  they have to pay the rentals for the rest of the period to the owners as per the agreement.

Expressing dismay over the government’s decision,  bar owners in Kurnool district say they have left with no other option but to wage a legal battle. “We are within our rights to continue our business until 2022. Abruptly cancelling it has put us in a bind,” said P Panduranga Reddy, Bar and Restaurants Organisers Association State committee member and owner of Chandamama Bar and Restaurant in Nandyal. 

Some bar owners who have renovated buildings in view of their existing licence are also worried. “The State government should consider the appeals of the bar owners to continue their licence considering the huge investments of building maintenance,” said K Sudheer, owner of a bar in Nellore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra pradesh bar licences YSRC government
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp