Business class flights for guests, beach resorts for Rajya Sabha MP son’s engagement?

Published: 24th November 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

TDP Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh

TDP Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh (File Photo | RSTV)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh, who has been maintaining a low-profile ever since he joined the BJP in June, is once again in the news, this time for reportedly arranging a lavish ‘destination engagement’ for his son Ritwik.

According to information, Ritwik is set to tie the knot with the daughter of noted industrialist Raja Talluri, Pooja, in February 2020. 

Grapevine has it that the businessman-turned-politician has made extravagant arrangements for the engagement, scheduled on Saturday, including a dozen special flights, exotic beachfront resorts and lip-smacking food for the guests at a famous venue in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), UAE.

Even though the MP, who got nominated to the Upper House of Parliament from Kadapa for the second time last year, invited all the parliamentarians, special invites were also sent to who is who of the business community and other political parties.

The MP also reportedly attached business class tickets to the invitations given to some of the politicians. 

A few reports also claimed that Ramesh, who had reached RAK much ahead of the ceremony, had made elaborate arrangements for the entertainment of the guests and to receive them.

Efforts to reach CM Ramesh’s team for confirmation were in vain.

While the expenditure made by Ramesh, on whom Income Tax raids were done in October last, is yet to be known, speculation is rife that the estimated cost of the destination engagement could be well over Rs 25 crore. 

While the list of attendees has not been revealed yet, sources said several leaders from the BJP and the TDP attended the ceremony.

A few more BJP and other parliamentarians from other States were also contemplating to go, but dropped plans as there have a few more weddings to attend to this week. 

Ramesh was a close aide of TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu until the former switched loyalties to the saffron party. Though he has not been in the forefront of BJP’s activities in the State after joining it, he is said to be coordinating with other parties in garnering support for the passage of bills in Parliament.

