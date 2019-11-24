CJI Bobde offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here on Saturday. Before visiting the temple, Justice Bobde participated in the sacred Sahasra Deepaalankaara ritual conducted to the processional idol of Lord Venkateswara at a mandapam close to the shrine.

Later, he also visited the Sri Varaha Swamy shrine situated on the banks of the holy tank on the hills. Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari along with his family members also visited Tirupati on Saturday.

Justice Bobde, who has decided several key cases and was part of the recent historic Ayodhya verdict, was administered oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India last week on November 18, 2019.

He succeeds Justice Ranjan Gogoi.