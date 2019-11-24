Hyderabad firm defrauds financier of Rs 28 crore in RO plant scheme

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Rural Water Supply (RWS) wing authorities confirmed that the Swiss Tech India Pvt Ltd (STIPL) company had not at all established the contracted 150 reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plants in the district.

It took its decision after receiving the list from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), entrusted with the investigation of the fraud concerning setting up of RO water treatment plants at designated places by the STIPL, which went on to fool their financier, Irrigation and Water Resources Finance Corporation Limited (IWRFCL).

After thorough crosschecking, the district RWS wing found that there was discrepancy in the water purifying units set up by the STIPL and the provided list.

“We were asked to submit a ground-level verification report on the 150 RO water purifying units claimed to have been set up by the STIPL, which provided a false list and through our inspections, we came to know that no such units were established at those given addresses.

We submitted our findings to the CBI recently. We came to know that, the CBI has already booked cases against some of the higher officials of the IWRFCL as well as some of the directors of the STIPL, who allegedly colluded and submitted false documents to the IWRFCL to get Rs 28 crore loan,” one official of the district RWS department told TNIE on the condition of anonymity.

As per the official information, to save the public from the ill-effects of fluoride-contaminated drinking water and to supply pure and protected water to those villages in which, fluoride contamination was much pronounced, the government is encouraging entrepreneurs to set up water purifying units at those areas.

Taking advantage of this government policy, the Hyderabad-based STIPL company came forward to set up, in all, 500 RO water treatment plants on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP) policy at all the fluoride-affected areas in Chittor, SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh, as well as in Warangal district of Telangana State.

As per the agreement, the STIPL had to manufacture, supply and install RO plants at those areas on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. For this cause, it took around Rs 28 crore as loan from the IWRFCL.

The total estimated cost of this project was Rs 37.5 crore and Rs 9.5 crore was borne by the promoting company and both the organisations entered into a loan agreement in 2012.

As the STIPL had failed to pay its term loan within the stipulated period and the loan account turned became NPA, IWRFCL higher officials woke up to this issue.

A thorough inspection of all the given lists of the units revealed that out of 500, only 50 units were established in both States.