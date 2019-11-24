Prakasam mulling formation of more local bodies

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the State government recently lifted the ban on the reorganisation of village panchayats, the Prakasam district administration is considering proposals for the formation of more local bodies, apart from the six proposed in Chimakurthi, Kothapatnam, Mundlamuru, Naguluppalapadu and Vulavapadu mandal limits.

After the merger of Cheemakurthi, Kanigiri, Addanki, Giddalur Nagara and some other panchayats into the Ongole Municipal Corporation, the number of local bodies in the district fell to 1,028 from 1,056.

The previous government, before the last general elections, approved the proposal of the merger of 500 tandas into 10 village panchayats. There are also plans to split villages, such as Gavandlapalem in Kothapatnam mandal, with large population into two or more panchayats.

These proposals have been submitted to the higher officials of the Panchayat Raj department for further action. Locals are also demanding setting up of local bodies at Ayodhya Nagar and Kommamuru, villages. “As the government is all set for delimitation of village panchayats by January, we have started considering proposals to establish separate/new village panchayats across the district,” a Panchayat Raj official told TNIE on Saturday.

The State government has also informed the High Court that the process of panchayat elections has been initiated and, by January 10, the details of the delimitation of village panchayats and reservations will be submitted to the State Election Commission.