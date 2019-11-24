Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam mulling formation of more local bodies

There are also plans to split villages, such as Gavandlapalem in Kothapatnam mandal, with large population into two or more panchayats.

Published: 24th November 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the State government recently lifted the ban on the reorganisation of village panchayats, the Prakasam district administration is considering proposals for the formation of more local bodies, apart from the six proposed in Chimakurthi, Kothapatnam, Mundlamuru, Naguluppalapadu and Vulavapadu mandal limits.

After the merger of Cheemakurthi, Kanigiri, Addanki, Giddalur Nagara and some other panchayats into the Ongole Municipal Corporation, the number of local bodies in the district fell to 1,028 from 1,056.

The previous government, before the last general elections, approved the proposal of the merger of 500 tandas into 10 village panchayats.  There are also plans to split villages, such as Gavandlapalem in Kothapatnam mandal, with large population into two or more panchayats.

These proposals have been submitted to the higher officials of the Panchayat Raj department for further action. Locals are also demanding setting up of local bodies at Ayodhya Nagar and Kommamuru, villages. “As the government is all set for delimitation of village panchayats by January, we have started considering proposals to establish separate/new village panchayats across the district,” a Panchayat Raj official told TNIE on Saturday. 

The State government has also informed the High Court that the process of panchayat elections has been initiated and, by January 10, the details of the delimitation of village panchayats and reservations will be submitted to the State Election Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ongole Municipal Corporation Andhra village panchayats Prakasam local bodies Andhra pradesh local body representation
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp