Resolution ‘bars’ Lokesh from attending Guntur District Review Committee

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A resolution was passed by the Guntur District Review Committee (DRC) meeting on Saturday restraining TDP MLC Nara Lokesh from attending it. Lokesh is a DTRC member.

During the DRC meeting, members, including MLAs condemned the comments of Lokesh against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy introduced the resolution and the other MLAs in the DRC supported it.

He alleged that Lokesh termed Jagan a “psycho” during his visit to Prathipadu on Friday.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita clarified that U Srinivasa Rao committed suicide due to the financial loss incurred during the TDP regime, but Lokesh targeted the CM without checking the details.

She said that the resolution would be sent to the government.