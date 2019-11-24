Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Sai Baba encouraged people to do service’  

While following these values, we are fortunate to have Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s guidance and as a result world-over devotees are moving in His direction, the Union Minister said.

Published: 24th November 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

The 94th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba being celebrated at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Saturday.

The 94th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba being celebrated at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The 94th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was celebrated with gaiety and devotion at Sai Kulwant Hall in Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Saturday. The celebrations commenced with Vedic chanting that continued for an hour.  

The annual report of SSSCT was placed at Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Lotus Feet for blessing and subsequent release by the chief guest. This was followed by the launch of version 3.0 of the SSSCT website. 

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari participated in the celebrations as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari expressed happiness over the wonderful work being carried out by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, following Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s footsteps.

“Value-based educational and family systems are the pillars of our country. Sri Sathya Sai Baba with his teachings has encouraged us to do service in educational and health sectors,” he said.

Knowledge alone is not complete, life values and service are equally important.

While following these values, we are fortunate to have Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s guidance and as a result world-over devotees are moving in His direction, the Union Minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Sathya Sai Baba Sai Baba birth anniversary Sai Baba’s Lotus Feet Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp