‘Sai Baba encouraged people to do service’  

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The 94th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was celebrated with gaiety and devotion at Sai Kulwant Hall in Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Saturday. The celebrations commenced with Vedic chanting that continued for an hour.

The annual report of SSSCT was placed at Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Lotus Feet for blessing and subsequent release by the chief guest. This was followed by the launch of version 3.0 of the SSSCT website.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari participated in the celebrations as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari expressed happiness over the wonderful work being carried out by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, following Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s footsteps.

“Value-based educational and family systems are the pillars of our country. Sri Sathya Sai Baba with his teachings has encouraged us to do service in educational and health sectors,” he said.

Knowledge alone is not complete, life values and service are equally important.

While following these values, we are fortunate to have Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s guidance and as a result world-over devotees are moving in His direction, the Union Minister said.