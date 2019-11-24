Scuba divers from Visakhapatnam get Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciation, here's why

Sree Chandana M By

VISHAKAPATNAM: Appreciation from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has come as a big surprise for the city couple, who are doing their bit for Swachh Bharat cause.

Modi during his Mann ki Baat on Sunday made mention of the initiative of scuba diver Subhash Chandran and his wife Padmavati Madipalli in scooping plastic waste from the sea. "The initiative is now catching up in other parts," said the PM.

Speaking to TNIE here, Subhash said he and his wife were thrilled after the PM's reference to their efforts. "This will inspire us to continue our efforts for the environmental cause even more vigorously," he said.

Subhash, an internationally certified scuba diver and trainer, and Padmavati, who is into CSR activities on behalf of some private companies, consider the ocean as their second home.

Recalling her relationship with the ocean, Padmavati said, “I was born in Rajahmundry but grew up in Dehradun. I missed the ocean while I was closer to the mountains. One of my vacations happened to be in Andaman, where I met Subhash as my scuba diving instructor. That was where my love story with the ocean and Subhash began. It was fascinating to see a whole new world that is living underwater,” said Padmavati.

Subhash set up Platypus Escapes, a scuba diving school in May this year, after he moved to Visakhapatnam, rejecting many international offers. He used to stumble upon a lot of plastic when he went swimming in the sea at Magamaripeta beach along with his friends.

“As divers, we felt it's our responsibility to keep the sea clean. Once we started picking up the waste, we realised that there was an ocean of garbage in the ocean itself and we decided to do something about it,” said Subhash.

When asked what's the toughest part of his effort, he said, "to be honest, there is a lot of plastic floating near the reefs. It's hard to pick that up as we need different nets to catch them. Also, there is a lot of polyester, cotton and other kinds of cloth stuck under the reefs. We get very tired while we are

collecting tangled textile waste.”

His team of six scuba divers seems to be toiling with bare minimum facilities to fulfill their dream of a clean ocean. “We pay the fishermen for fuel and boat charges to take us farther into the ocean. Also, after we extract the waste from the sea, we need to segregate it and dispose of it. It is too heavy as it is wet and we manually carry the waste.”

Speaking to TNIE about what can be done by GVMC or the government, Padmavati said more than helping us in our efforts, they should protect the ocean and other water bodies from plastic waste. The environmentally conscious couple urged the government and GVMC to come up with a better waste management system and to support them whenever required.

The team also conducts awareness programs about the effects of plastic waste on aquatic life. They have collected about 7,000 kg of underwater waste in 22 days, diving about 3-4 hours a day. The couple hopes to continue their endeavor by investing a little of what they get from scuba diving classes into the beach

cleaning.