TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to visit Amaravati capital area

Amaravati capital city was conceptualised by the previous Chandrababu Naidu government and the Singapore Consortium was roped in to take up the Amaravati Capital City Startup Project.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move that could once again flare up the political heat over Amaravati capital city development in Andhra Pradesh once again, Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced to tour the Amaravati capital area on November 28 after the recent development of the Singapore Consortium backing out of the construction of the capital city.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu thanks Amit Shah for prompt inclusion of Amaravati in map

After coming to power in the recent elections, the YSRC dispensation put the project on the back-burner and the Singapore Consortium too backed out of the project with the government's non-inclination towards the project.

The YSRC had been alleging largescale irregularities in the land pooling system adopted by the Naidu government to construct the capital city.

To decide the fate of the state capital, the YSRC government had constituted a committee to draft a comprehensive plan for its development.

With the Singapore Consortium backing out and the project in limbo, the farmers of Amaravati region who gave their lands have recently approached the High Court.

Amid this, Chandrababu Naidu had decided to visit the Amaravati capital region on Thursday and he is likely to interact with the farmers who have given lands for the project.

