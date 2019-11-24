Vizag teacher sexually assaulted, blackmailed by male friend to pay Rs 60 lakh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A government school teacher was sexually exploited and blackmailed into parting with about Rs 60 lakh by her friend, by threatening to send her intimate photos to her parents. The incident was reported at Gajuwaka police station here.

According to police sources, the woman became acquainted with a person whom she met through their mutual friends.

The accused allegedly drugged the teacher and took some private pictures of her and sexually assaulted her.

Later, he started blackmailing her for money and threatened to send the photos to her parents.

According to the police, the woman sent about Rs 60 lakh to the bank account of the accused’s father, who used the money to buy alcohol without bothering to find out from his son the source of the money.

Police booked a case against the father of the accused and arrested him for abetting crime against the school teacher.

Police who launched a search for the extortionist refused to reveal the identity of the teacher as well as the father-son duo, stating that they needed to investigate the case and ascertain the facts before disclosing details to the media.