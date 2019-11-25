Home States Andhra Pradesh

Abducted six-year-old Andhra girl's body fished out of canal after 3 days

Wrapped in a plastic cover, Deepthi's body was found near Indrapalem bridge by the rescue workers.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

The boats used in the search for Deepthi’s body in the canal in Kakinada on Sunday.

The boats used in the search for Deepthi’s body in the canal in Kakinada on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Three days after the abduction of six-year-old Surada Deepthi Sri Ishani from her school in Kakinada town of East Godavari district, her body was fished out from the local Upputeru (salt canal) on Monday. 

Wrapped in a plastic cover, Deepthi's body was found near Indrapalem bridge by the rescue workers.

The Police had launched a massive search operation in Upputeru on Sunday after the step-mother of the girl reportedly confessed before the investigators that she killed the girl and threw the body in Upputeru canal.

Kakinada-based marine expert Dharmadi Satyam, who hit the headlines after successfully pulling out the Royal Vasistha boat which capsized in river Godavari killing more than 60 people, also joined the operations on Sunday.

Dharmadi Satyam's team members, police and fire services personnel searched the entire canal and also at the Korangi and Uppada beaches suspecting the body might have been pulled inside the sea by rough tides. However, Satyam's team managed to retrieve the body at Indrapalem bridge.

Deepthi was abducted from her school on Friday afternoon by a woman wearing a scarf and during the investigation, police zeroed in on the girl's step-mother Santhi Kumari as the alleged killer.

District Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi said that they have evidence about the involvement of the accused, the step-mother of Deepthi, who was found carrying the dead body of the girl in plastic bag in CCTV images. "She changed two autos to reach Indrapalem bridge and threw the body into the waters from the bridge," the SP said.

Initially, a case of a missing person was registered following a complaint by Deepthi's father Syam Kumar but after fishing out the girl's body, police said they would alter it to kidnap and murder case and investigate further.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surada Deepthi Sri Ishani
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp