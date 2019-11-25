Abducted six-year-old Andhra girl's body fished out of canal after 3 days

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Three days after the abduction of six-year-old Surada Deepthi Sri Ishani from her school in Kakinada town of East Godavari district, her body was fished out from the local Upputeru (salt canal) on Monday.

Wrapped in a plastic cover, Deepthi's body was found near Indrapalem bridge by the rescue workers.

The Police had launched a massive search operation in Upputeru on Sunday after the step-mother of the girl reportedly confessed before the investigators that she killed the girl and threw the body in Upputeru canal.

Kakinada-based marine expert Dharmadi Satyam, who hit the headlines after successfully pulling out the Royal Vasistha boat which capsized in river Godavari killing more than 60 people, also joined the operations on Sunday.

Dharmadi Satyam's team members, police and fire services personnel searched the entire canal and also at the Korangi and Uppada beaches suspecting the body might have been pulled inside the sea by rough tides. However, Satyam's team managed to retrieve the body at Indrapalem bridge.

Deepthi was abducted from her school on Friday afternoon by a woman wearing a scarf and during the investigation, police zeroed in on the girl's step-mother Santhi Kumari as the alleged killer.

District Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi said that they have evidence about the involvement of the accused, the step-mother of Deepthi, who was found carrying the dead body of the girl in plastic bag in CCTV images. "She changed two autos to reach Indrapalem bridge and threw the body into the waters from the bridge," the SP said.

Initially, a case of a missing person was registered following a complaint by Deepthi's father Syam Kumar but after fishing out the girl's body, police said they would alter it to kidnap and murder case and investigate further.

