Andhra Pradesh endowments officer ends life by jumping into River Krishna

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An executive officer (EO) committed suicide by jumping into River Krishna at Pondugala village on Sunday, reportedly upset for being suspended from duty about a week ago.

Gurajala DSP K Haribabu said Endowments department EO D Anita (35) served as EO at a temple in Gurajala mandal headquarters but was suspended.

The locals saw her jumping into the river and called the police, who fished out the body by engaging swimmers. The police identified the victim and informed her family.

They are looking into details of the suspension. Her husband Ramesh has lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case and are conducting inquiry.

The body was shifted to Gurajala area hospital for post-mortem.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000