Bengaluru man robbed of Rs 50000, pushed out of train in Anantapur

The injured man lying by the tracks was noticed by morning walkers and shifted to the government hospital in Guntakal. 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A 50-year-old man, identified as Govinda Setty from Bengaluru, was robbed of Rs 50,000 and thrown out of the Nanded Express in Anantapur district in the early hours of Sunday by unidentified miscreants. The injured man lying by the tracks was noticed by morning walkers and shifted to the government hospital in Guntakal. 

According to Guntakal Railway Police, Govinda Setty, an orphan, used to work in a hotel and saved up Rs 50,000. On Saturday, he left Bengaluru for Mantrayalam by Nanded Express. 

In the general compartment, he got acquainted with four persons and they got to know all the details about him. When they came to know that he was carrying Rs 50,000, they reportedly plotted to steal the money.

In his complaint to Guntakal GRP, he said when he was going to the toilet around 4:30 am, the four passengers obstructed his path and took the cash from him.

Fearing he would shout for help, they pushed him out of the train at the Timmanacherla railway station. Setty sustained a head injury. Luckily, the train slowed down at the time when he was pushed out. 
 

