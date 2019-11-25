Coimbatore man found lying dead in pool of blood in Andhra's Mangalagiri 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person was found dead on Putta Road at Nowluru in Mangalagiri mandal on Sunday.

Some locals reported a person lying dead in a pool of blood to the police, who rushed to the spot and identified the victim as Murugesh (40).

According to Mangalagiri rural circle inspector P Seshagiri Rao, Murugesh was working in a transport company Annamalai Bus Travels as a manager for the past one year at Auto Nagar in Guntur.

He belonged to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Although the police have informed his relatives about the incident through the bus travel organisers, it was known that his wife was presently at Coimbatore, making gathering additional details harder.

The police have registered a case and are conducting an inquiry.

The body was shifted to Mangalagiri area hospital for post-mortem.