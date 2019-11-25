Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dream come true: Andhra glovesman Kona Srikhar Bharat wants to learn from his idol Virat Kohli  

Andhra Pradesh glovesman Kona Srikhar Bharat

Andhra Pradesh glovesman Kona Srikhar Bharat (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The father of Andhra glovesman Kona Srikhar Bharat, who joined Team India on Day 2 of the Pink-ball Test against Bangladesh, said coaches convinced him to let his then 15-year-old son continue his career in cricket. 

Speaking to TNIE, K Srinivas said cricket was something that moved Bharat since his childhood. “Due to his interest, I joined him in under-13 VDCA summer coaching camp in 2002 where coaches spotted his talent and encouraged him. From there, he was drafted to long-term coaching camp,” he said.

Bharat got his big break when he was selected for India A team where he was groomed him by coaches Krishna Rao and Narasinga Rao.

“Krishna Rao suggested Bharat to focus on wicket-keeping as Andhra then needed a wicket-keeper who could perform well with the bat,” he added.

However, Srinivas, a dockyard employee, said he was in two minds whether to let Bharat continue in cricket.

He changed his opinion after he was told by coaches and VDCA that Bharat had the potential to play for Andhra and India because of his consistent performance. 

Bharat served as a substitute to Wridhiman Saha in the day-night Test against Bangladesh which India won dominantly. 

“It was a dream come true and hard work always pays dividends,” Bharat said, after becoming the first person from Visakhapatnam to have found a spot in the Indian Test Squad.

“Being part of the Indian team was a great learning experience. I want to learn from my seniors, including my idol Virat Kohli.” 

Former BCCI selector GJJ Raju said Bharat has the potential to play long innings.

“Bharat has got a good break and he should utilise the opportunity,” he observed, adding that he was a Ranji selector when Bharat made his debut against Kerala at Kadapa.

“Bharat has ability to play any format of cricket.” He said he was sure that Bharat will prove his mettle. 

Referring to Bharat’s recent success, VDCA joint secretary JKM Raju said it was a proud moment both for Vizag cricket and VDCA.

He said he observed Bharat’s progress in the game. 

The glovesman was initially a fielder and his quick reflexes in the field prompted coaches to make him a wicket-keeper.

He has the distinction of being the only wicket-keeper in India who scored a triple century in domestic cricket.

He has been performing consistently well with both bat and gloves. Bharat has played 69 matches, scoring 3,909 runs at an average of 37.58. 

He scored eight centuries and 20 half-centuries with the highest score of 308 against Goa in 2015. Bharat, as a wicketkeeper, took 232 catches and made 27 stumpings. He has played for the south zone, India Blue, India Red, India A, Board President’s XI and Delhi Daredevils in IPL.

