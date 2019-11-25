Hindu dharma under threat in YSRC regime: BJP Andhra in-charge Sunil Deodhar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Andhra Pradesh in-charge and party national general secretary Sunil Deodhar has expressed concern that certain initiatives of the YSRC government may lead to unrest among various religions. He alleged that some of the State government’s decisions were against the Hindus.

Deodhar was speaking to the media at a ‘Yagam’ in Varanasi along with BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Sunday,

“Hindu sanatana dharma is under threat in AP considering the way Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking decisions,” he alleged.

Deodhar said that he prayed for the wellbeing of the State in the yagam and wished for the people’s prosperity.

He accused the State government of taking decisions against the wishes of the people.

For the record, Deodhar came down heavily on the Jagan government a few months ago when it announced a hike in the honorarium paid to pastors.

The senior BJP leader lambasted the government alleging that Jagan was dividing the people on religious lines and that he was against Hindus.

Meanwhile, Kanna Lakshminarayana heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

He said, “Lord Ram is coming to Ayodhya because of Narendra Modi. Similarly, River Ganges is once again holy because of the efforts made by him.”