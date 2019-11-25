Roundtable meeting conducted on district NGO’s association agitation against government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A roundtable meeting on ‘questioning about the district NGO’s association agitation against the government’ was conducted by the AP Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) at Association office on Sunday.

Recently, the district NGO association representatives staged protest against the government on CPS (Contributory pension scheme) and other issues.

The meeting was held in response to that.

APGEA leaders condemned the protest and said it was for their personal benefit and not for the entire NGO’s welfare.