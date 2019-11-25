Rs 3,000 crore allocated for market intervention: Mopidevi Venkata Ramana

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Minister for Fisheries and Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana has said that Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for market intervention funds.

“The State government is prepared to give remunerative price to all crops produced by farmers,” he said.

Participating in Karthika Vanabhojanam programme, organised by Gangaputra Sangham at Gangaputra Bhavan in the city on Sunday, Venkata Ramana said that 45 Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) centres were set up across the State to help farmers.

“If more CCI centres are necessary for the benefit of cotton farmers, the MLAs can send proposals in this regard,” he said.

The Marketing Minster said that the government had eased regulations on the purchase of cotton. “The government is purchasing produce at the minimum support price so that no farmer incurs loss. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid special emphasis on farmers’ issues. All the problems faced by farmers will be resolved as the government is committed to their welfare,” the minister added.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, former MLA SV Mohan Reddy and Joint Director of Fisheries Shaik Lal Mohammad were present.