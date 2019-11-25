Veena recital marks final day of Sai Baba's 94th birth anniversary celebrations

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The 94th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba entered the final day at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Sunday.

Commencing the proceedings, Dr Jack Feely from Sathya Sai International Organisation (SSIO), introduced the speaker, Dr Phil Gosselin, a devotee, currently a Zonal Chair with SSIO.

Recounting some of the finest memories with Sri Sathya Sai Baba over the years, especially those from the initials phase into his fold, touching upon the multi-faceted nature of Sai, the speaker explained the preparations for the upcoming 2020 WC coinciding the 95th birth anniversary celebrations of Sai Baba.

A veena recital followed next, offered by Dr Dhujati Mudigonda, an alumnus of SSSIHL. Dhurjati’s ‘morning ragas’ turned out to be an offering of gratitude to His Master Supreme.

Two of the faculties from Department of Music, SSSIHL, Sai Ram S and Sai Dutta accompanied the artiste on tabla and mridangam. Dr Dhurjati is a scientist, currently settled in the US.